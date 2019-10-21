



Style runs in this family’s DNA! Daughters of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin just launched their new athleisure line, DNA, with L.A. Collective and Stylish got all the details.

While the brand name sounds chic and edgy to most, it holds a deeper meaning for the two sisters.

“We wanted to include both of our names, yet keep it fresh and interesting. DNA is the initials of both of our names, but also touches on the idea that we share the same DNA, as we are sisters,” Delilah explained.

The models, who are known for showing off their cool-girl senses of fashion at exclusive events, in gorgeous campaigns and of course, in flawless photos on Instagram, incorporated their own personal style when creating the line too.

“Delilah and I have always been extremely interested in new trends and styles. … There aren’t any pieces in this collection that we couldn’t see ourselves wearing,” Amelia said.

Beyond looking inward, the duo was also inspired by other accounts when designing their zip-ups, jackets, joggers, hoodies, bodysuits, crop tops, tanks, tees, biker shorts, leggings, dresses and more.

“We went to Instagram and some of our favorites blogs. We both follow a lot of people that inspire us and lead us to elevate our own styles,” Delilah told Stylish.

While the sisters have seemingly mastered how to take the perfect selfie, they both admit that it’s difficult to keep up with what they should post because their audience is constantly changing.

Despite not always having a clear idea of the photos they want to share, the two make sure to remind themselves of the best advice Rinna has given them: “Stay true to yourself”.

“I think being real on Instagram is almost as important as it gets. We are all following each other. Don’t we want to know a little about each other, other than how we look or how we dress?” Amelia explained.

Delilah, 21, and Amelia, 18, have both opened up on social media about their personal struggles and have since received incredible feedback from their followers.

“It’s crazy how supportive people are and how many people have been through the same things as you have. It really helps us too,” Delilah revealed.

For those moments when they need some extra TLC, they treat themselves to some self-care activities and sit back and relax.

“I feel the best in my sweats and slippers at home,” Amelia spilled.

“When we’re having a not-so glam day we always do things for ourselves like getting facials, our nails and hair done or a massage,” Delilah added.

