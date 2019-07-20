Coming clean. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin revealed that she’s recently been to rehab for depression on multiple occasions.

Though she confessed that she was initially hesitant to share her story for fear of having her image tarnished, the model, 21, said she ultimately decided to open up in hopes of helping those struggling with anxiety or depression.

“This time last year I was in rehabilitation,” she wrote. Hamlin explained that shortly after she moved to New York City to begin school at New York University, she began to suffer from “terrible depression.”

“I started attracting negative people into my life because my thoughts were so negative,” she shared. “I got trapped in a severely unhealthy relationship that pushed me over the edge. I couldn’t get out of the relationship because I thought I was deserving of it.”

The Bravo star expressed that she suffered for roughly eight months before calling her mother, 56, in February and making arrangements to fly home to L.A. “Two weeks later I was admitted into a rehab facility,” she wrote. “I knew the way I was living was unhealthy and detrimental to my mental health so I called my mom and told her I needed help.”

Things began to turn around for the reality star from there. “Little did I know this was … the BEST thing that has ever happened to me,” she gushed. “I learned so much about being independent, feeling less shameful and guilty, I learned about self love [sic] instead of self deprivation [sic] and so much more.”

Hamlin then revealed she returned to the facility for a two-month stint in June. “I worked through traumas, and self love [sic],” she recalled. “But most importantly I learned what self respect [sic] meant.”

The TV personality used her story as a cautionary tale for fans, writing, “Don’t let another individual take over your life and tell you who you are or how to be. Take control of your own life and get rid of all negative people and energy that may surround you.”

“I guarantee this will lead to a happier life even if it’s hard in the moment,” she advised.

Hamlin did not name the significant other from her toxic relationship.

Delilah’s confession comes on the heels of sister Amelia Gray’s own revelations to Glamour in June about an eating disorder she previously suffered from.

“If I’m being honest, if I hadn’t come out about my eating disorder when I did, I probably would have relapsed,” she wrote in the piece.

Gray, 18, told readers that Lisa had also been instrumental in her recovery. “My mom tried to help me so much, but every time I’d just be like, ‘No, I’m fine, I’m just on a weight-loss journey,’” she said. “To have people saying she didn’t do enough hurts my heart so much. If they could only see how much I rejected her help and how much I pushed her away — it hurts me for her.”

Lisa shares her daughters with husband Harry Hamlin.

