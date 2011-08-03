Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders

Mary-Kate Olsen
The former child star sought treatment for anorexia nervosa at Cirque Lodge in 2004. “This is a challenge that Mary-Kate has made a decision to face,” her rep said at the time. “This is a challenge she will meet.”
The former child star sought treatment for anorexia nervosa at Cirque Lodge in 2004. “This is a challenge that Mary-Kate has made a decision to face,” her rep said at the time. “This is a challenge she will meet.”
Welcome to In Motion
Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!
What's In Motion? Tell me more
What's In Motion?Go back
How to Use In Motion
What's In Motion? Tell me more