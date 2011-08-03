Celebrity Body

Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders

By
Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders
 Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic
15

Mary-Kate Olsen

The former child star sought treatment for anorexia nervosa at Cirque Lodge in 2004. “This is a challenge that Mary-Kate has made a decision to face,” her rep said at the time. “This is a challenge she will meet.”

