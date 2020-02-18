Her royal stewardess is out. Kate Chastain took a page from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s playbook to announce her exit from Below Deck.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role,” the 37-year-old Bravo star wrote on Monday, February 17, via Instagram. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

Chastain, who starred on Below Deck for six seasons, used the same language that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, did to announce their plans to step back from their royal duties last month.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s joint statement read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Weeks later, the 93-year-old monarch announced that the couple, who share 9-month-old son Archie, would no longer be “working members of the royal family” and would lose their HRH royal titles.

While Harry and Meghan moved to Canada amid their transition, Chastain moved from Florida to New York. She previously implied that she was done with the Bravo franchise during the season 7 finale, which aired earlier this month.

“Personally, this has been a very challenging season for me,” she said on the episode. “I’m scared to move to New York, but I was also scared to start yachting, and I think I’m ready for a new adventure.”

Chastain’s longtime costar Captain Lee Rosbach referred to her as one of his “best friends” on a recent episode of the Below Deck After Show.

“She’s a really, really caring person,” he gushed. “I don’t look at Kate as an employee. We’re coworkers. She runs her department, and I run mine. She’s the best there is.”

Below Deck is expected to return to Bravo for season 8, but the network has not announced a premiere date. The franchise also sparked two spinoffs: Below Deck: Mediterranean and Below Deck: Sailing Yacht.