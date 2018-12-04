Not-so-sweet Caroline! Below Deck’s Kate Chastain and Josiah Carter stopped by Us Weekly and played a somewhat-friendly game of “Never Have I Ever,” but when it came to talking about their former crew member Caroline Bedol, they didn’t hold back.

“It’s like there’s no winning with that situation,” Chastain told Us when asked about the tumultuous relationship with her third stew. “I blocked Caroline as soon as she left the boat because she did it in such a horrible way. I had blocked her on social media for my own safety.”

Bedol abruptly quit the charter season in the November 27 episode, but the stew team didn’t think there was anything they could have done differently.

“We were so patient with her and we tried so hard. When we were being nice to her it was like we were plotting something against her and we were talking about her behind her back,” Carter continued. “And then we would be more straight with her and a bit more forceful and then we were being mean girls. Nothing we could do was right.”

Would they give the rookie stewardess a second chance? Watch the video above to see if either of the yachties would work with Bedol after their rocky relationship this season.

Below Deck airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

