Kim Zolciak Confirms She Had a Breast Reduction: ‘Feeling Fab at 40’ 

Kim Zolciak is feeling a little lighter! The Don’t Be Tardy star confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that she recently had a breast reduction.

“I went smaller and Dr. [Leonard] Hochstein did them,” Zolciak told Us on Wednesday, September 19, referring to former Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein’s husband. “He did my boobs four years ago and I loved them. I just wanted a cup size smaller. I’m in Miami recovering now. Feeling fab at 40!!”

She also teased she “will tell her complete experience” on her podcast, ”House of Kim,” next week.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a photo laying in bed on Wednesday after her surgery. “Part of the itty bitty titty committee,” she joked.

Zolciak opened up about potentially getting a breast reduction earlier this year.

“I already called Dr. Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that,” she explained on a July episode of her podcast. “I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture is terrible, I’m getting older …. I was thinking of going from like a DD to like a C.”

The Bravo star then encouraged her fans to vote for what cup size she should choose by sharing a poll on her Instagram Story.

Zolciak, a mother of six, added at the time: “I did breastfed all of my kids, so ladies, let’s be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples.”

