Time for a change? Kim Zolciak revealed that she’s considering reducing her breast size.

“I obviously have implants. I have the largest implants they actually make, but it doesn’t look that big on my body because of just the way I’m built,” Zolciak, 40, said on the Wednesday, July 25, episode of her podcast, House of Kim. “But I’m thinking about actually getting my boobs reduced.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star has already consulted her plastic surgeon about the possibility. “I already called Dr. [Leonard] Hochstein, who did my boobs and tummy a few years ago — he did my hernia repair and my tummy tuck after that, you might as well!” she said of the doctor, who is married to Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein. “I said, ‘You know, I feel like I should get my boobs reduced. They’re heavy, my posture is terrible, I’m getting older.’”

She added, “I was thinking of going from like a DD to like a C, so head over to my Instagram and vote: DD or C.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality shared a poll via the app and encouraged her fans to vote. She also posted two bikini body photos to give followers a glimpse at her shape before she “downsize(s) a little.”

During the podcast, Zolciak spoke candidly about how her body has changed throughout motherhood. “I had a lift and I have the nicest boobs ever. I did breastfeed all of my kids, so ladies, let’s be honest, they were stretched out, loss of volume, pancake nipples,” she explained. “So [Dr. Hochstein] gave me back my 18-year-old chest, which was amazing.”

When it comes to going under the knife, the Bravo star is fearless. “I will always nip and tuck if I feel the need to do so, but I’m open about it,” she told E! News in March 2016. “I don’t care. You only go around one time and I especially understand that. And life is very short, so there’s no reason for me to lie.”

