An innocent family moment. Brielle Biermann explained herself to haters after posting a photo showing her sitting on stepdad Kroy Biermann’s lap.

The 23-year-old reality star shared the Instagram snap in honor of Kroy’s birthday on Sunday, September 13. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know,” she wrote. “I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished we had too much fun last night i forgot to post yesterday love love you dad!”

In the second photo, Brielle’s mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, joined the pair. The trio celebrated the occasion at Bones steakhouse in Atlanta.

Brielle faced backlash for her pose with Kroy, 35, in the comments section. “Why you sitting on your momma husband lap?” one person asked.

When another Instagram user reminded fans that the former football player is “her dad,” Brielle chimed in: “Honestly bc i had no where [sic] else to sit we were making jokes the whole time about him being Santa it was comedy.”

Kim, 42, married Kroy in November 2011. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was already mother to daughters Brielle and Ariana, 18, at the time.

The athlete confirmed in July 2013 that he had adopted the girls. “I don’t know if I could love anybody else’s children as much as Kroy loves the girls,” Kim told E! News. “I just don’t know if I have it in me.”

Kim and Kroy later welcomed son KJ, 9, son Kash, 8, and twins Kaia and Kane, 6.

Brielle, for her part, opened up about the large brood in February 2019. “I think if she got pregnant again, I’d be like, ‘Are you OK? Are you insane?’” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

The TV personality then divulged that if Kim had a seventh child, she would inevitably go for another. “She’s always like, ‘No odd numbers, we have to have [an] even [number],’” she revealed. “So obviously, there would be an eighth coming — we’re not going to have seven — so this isn’t the end of it, and she’s almost 41!”