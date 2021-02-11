Home from the hospital! Kim Zolciak’s 8-year-old son, Kash, got two casts for his broken arm on Wednesday, February 10, due to an allergic reaction.

“Today’s been really fun!” the Don’t Be Tardy star, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “My sweet baby @kashbiermann decided to break his arm!! Being a boy mom is no joke!! My nerves can barely handle it! They put a cast on this morning. We were no sooner out the door and he had an allergic reaction. Back to the office we went. Cast removed and a new one was put on totally different material!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star added that a psychic had recently told her that the little one would break a bone. Her famous friends were quick to send well wishes.

“Wow! Praying for healing big boy!” Dash Dolls alum Khadijah Haqq commented on the social media upload, while Brittany Aldean wrote, “Tough guy!!! Prayers for quick healing!”

The reality star, who is also the mother of Brielle, 23, Ariana, 19, Kroy, 9, and twins Kane and Kaia, 7, documented her son’s experience at the hospital. “Skin isn’t liking it so we need to remove and redo,” the Bravo personality captioned her Instagram Story videos. “Mercury retrograde.”

The Florida native’s family members all signed Kash’s cast, and his dad, Kroy Biermann, wrote that the orange material was his “Fortnite skin.” Zolciak said from behind the camera: “It’s his right arm, he writes with his right arm, so can you even play Fornite? Kash, something tells me you’re going to figure out how to use your left hand.”

In December 2020, Kash underwent reconstructive facial surgery for injuries sustained from a 2017 dog bite. “Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met,” Zolciak wrote via Instagram at the time. “Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite 3 years ago. We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury. It was pretty severe and due to the severity of the swelling that night our plastic surgeon Dr Joseph Williams (the best) did the very best he could.”

Kroy, 35, opened up about the dog attack in a 2017 episode of Don’t Be Tardy, noting that he couldn’t see Kash’s eye. “All I see is dark,” the former professional football player recalled. “I know that it’s a very dire emergency.”

Kash was hospitalized for four days and underwent emergency surgery, including eight stitches to save his eye.