Reality bites! Kim Zolciak and husband Kroy Biermann opened up about their son Kash’s horrifying injury following a violent attack by their dog Sinn on the Friday, November 10, episode of Don’t Be Tardy. The usually bubbly and light hearted household found itself in the middle of a dark, serious whirlwind as the aftermath of the 5-year-old’s April 2017 facial injury hit the Biermann family. Kim opened up, in tears, saying, “It was like a bad dream. It’s definitely nothing I ever thought I’d be dealing with in my life.” Kroy described the incident in detail saying, “I had the leaf blower on my back. Sinn doesn’t like the blower so he was already on high alert.” When describing just how devastating the injury appeared at first, Kroy explained, “[Kash] pulls his hands down and there’s multiple lacerations. I can’t see his eye. All I see is dark. … I know that it’s a very dire emergency.” Kash, who was in the hospital for four days, undergoing surgery and receiving a whopping eight stitches in order to preserve his eye, emerged from the ordeal triumphantly. When Kim referred to Kash’s jaw as “broken,” the little one slyly responded, “No it’s not.” In a sweet moment, Kim agreed with her son’s medical evaluation and concluded, “You’re right. It’s perfect.”

Kim’s 20-year-old daughter Brielle later divulged that if the injury “was a centimeter above where he got bit, he would have lost his eye.” She then explained that he “had to get plastic surgery” in order to repair the damage from the accident. Kim then opened up, explaining that her estranged mother, Karen Zolciak, had reached out about Kash’s attack. Kim dryly admitted, “She said ‘Kash is in our prayers.’ … She’s never even met Kash.” Kim appeared apathetic over her mother’s prayers and said, “I don’t give two f—ks about my mom texting me in this situation.” The rest of the episode followed Kim and Kroy’s painful decision about the fate of their dog Sinn. Kroy, furious at the animal, kept repeating, “I hate him.” Kroy, who immediately wanted the dog put down, hesitated at the urging of Kim who revealed, “I want Kash to not have any kind of emotional scars from this … Kash wants to see [Sinn]. That’s the only reason he’s alive.” After meeting with an animal behaviorist, the Biermanns learned the incident was the result of a quick “back-off” bite with no intent of malice on the part of the dog. The behaviorist shed some light on the dog bite saying, “A 140-pound dog is gonna cause a lot more damage if they wanted to.” In the months following their son’s hospital stay, the Biermann family has reportedly decided to let the dog who bit Kash remain in the family home. Tell Us: What do you think of Kim and Kroy’s decision to keep their dog? Don’t Be Tardy airs on Bravo Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

