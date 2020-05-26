Major milestone! Kim Zolciak’s 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, graduated from high school via Zoom.

“Screen shot of my baby @arianabiermann Zoom High School Graduation this morning!!” the Don’t Be Tardy star, 42, captioned a Saturday, May 23, Instagram upload of her daughter’s senior picture. “I can’t stop crying. How did this happen so fast! We are so proud of you ARIANA BIERMANN!! You maintained straights A’s (a couple B’s) here and there and filmed alllll 12 years during your schooling, you have the been the most incredible sister and daughter anyone could ever ask for, always willing to help your family, friends and anyone else that needed it.”

The fashion designer went on to write, “I pray you chase your dreams, follow your heart, and always stay true to YOU! We love you beyond words! WE DID IT ANA BANANA #Classof2020 #CollegeBound.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum welcomed Ariana in 2001, joining her big sister, Brielle, now 23. The reality star also shares Kroy, 8, Kash, 7, and twins Kane and Kaia, 6, with her husband, Kroy Biermann. The former professional football player, 34, adopted Zolciak’s eldest daughters in 2013.

In October 2019, the Florida native celebrated Ariana’s 18th birthday. “You have brought so much joy to our entire family,” Zolciak gushed via Instagram at the time. “You gave me more strength then you will ever know! You taught me more than I honestly thought I could ever learn.”

When it comes to Ariana and Brielle following in her footsteps, the Dancing With the Stars alum is “not open” to her daughters having any plastic surgery “at this time,” she told Entertainment Tonight earlier that same year.

“I tell them… ‘When you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do,” Zolciak explained to the outlet at the time. “But you guys are beautiful and so young. … We’re very open with the things that I’ve done. Brielle’s only done her lips.”

In July 2018, Ariana clarified that she hadn’t had any procedures done, writing on her Instagram Story, “I’m so over people asking me this, I am 16 dude I’ve had no plastic surgery what so ever.”