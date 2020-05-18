Turning the tassel! Kelly Ripa and more celebrities celebrated their kids’ graduations from home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, posted a throwback photo of her and Mark Consuelos’ eldest son, Michael, 22, in May, witting via Instagram: “Fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael!”

The former soap star added, “You’re a virtual graduate. Literally! #2020 #NYU.”

Last year, the New Jersey native celebrated her 18-year-old daughter Lola’s high school graduation a little differently as the teenager headed to New York University.

“Happening now!” the Hope & Faith alum captioned a June 2019 photo of her daughter posing in her cap and gown with her dad, 49.

Ripa, who also shares son Joaquin, 17, with the Riverdale star, also documented Lola’s “pre grad pizza” with her friends ahead of their ceremony.

As for Heather Locklear, the Melrose Place alum, 58, had an at-home college graduation for her and Richie Sambora’s daughter, Ava, in May.

“Congratulations baby girl!” the actress captioned an Instagram slideshow from the 22-year-old’s specula day. “We are so proud.”

In the social media upload, Ava rang in her accomplishment with pink flowers, pink lemonade and champagne. The Loyola Marymount University graduate went on to take a nap with her boyfriend after the “big day.”

Ava “would love to follow in [her] mother’s footsteps,” she told Wingman magazine in February. “I was never concerned with their fame, if you know what I mean. It was kind of surreal to come into that realization, because they are just Mom and Dad, and then all of a sudden it becomes clear just how world-wide celebrated they are, and how incredibly talented they are, and it becomes an even bigger privilege for them to be my parents on a larger scale, outside of the day-to-day family basis. As I got older, I learned to appreciate it more.”

Keep scrolling for more celebrities whose kids are graduating school this year, from Pierce Brosnan to Julianne Moore.