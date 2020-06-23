Graduating girls! Two of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s daughters — Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — are beginning new chapters.

“Love you always, proud today and always! #highschoolherewecome #graduation,” the entrepreneur, 48, captioned a Tuesday, June 23, Instagram slideshow of the teenager posing with a blue cake and balloons.

Teresa, also 48, shared a photo of Audriana in her red cap and gown, writing via Instagram: “Congratulations to my baby who’s not a baby at all anymore! I [am] proud of you and how hard you work at everything! I know you hate all the videos and pictures I take but that’s just because I don’t want to miss a thing!! You are so absolutely perfect and I can’t wait to see what you do!!! Love you to the moon and back!!”

The Standing Strong author went on to document her daughters’ celebration on her Instagram Story, from cake cutting to dancing.

The former couple, who also share Gia, 19, and Gabriella, 15, called it quits in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. On Sunday, June 22, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star penned a sweet message to the Italy native.

“Happy Father’s Day @joe.giudice. The girls miss you today & every day!” Teresa wrote, referencing her ex’s move to Italy in October 2019 amid his deportation battle.

The former reality star commented on the social media upload, writing, “Thank you for being my angels, for showing the world you are superstars. #bestdaughters #thankyoubestmomever.”

Teresa has started divorce proceedings and season 11 of the Bravo show will focus on her dating life, a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “She wants all this to be past her, focus on her girls, but not feel scared anymore,” the insider explained at the time. “She’s ready to get back to a more normal life with her family and her dating life. … When the cameras start rolling, dating is going be a part of Teresa’s storyline.”

