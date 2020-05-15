Giving it up for her grad! Kelly Ripa congratulated her 22-year-old son, Michael, for his New York University graduation.

“#fbf 2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, captioned a throwback photo from his high school graduation ceremony on Friday, May 15. “Congratulations Michael! You’re a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #nyu.”

In the photo, the then-high school student stood in his gown beside his brother, Joaquin, now 17, his dad, Mark Consuelos, and his grandpa.

The former soap actress, who also shares daughter Lola, 18, with her husband, 49, said earlier this month that Michael has been helping her film her ABC show while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If I’m being honest, he’s been producing my end of this show,” the Emmy winner told Ryan Seacrest on May 6. “So he really is sort of working while he’s finishing [school] because he’s set to ‘graduate’ from college. But I said to him, ‘Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.’”

Later in the show, the New Jersey native told the American Idol host, 45, that she had “breaking news” to share from her eldest.

“Michael Consuelos wanted me to tell you, Ryan, that he is most certainly not enjoying his time in quarantine,” Ripa said.

In June 2019, the Hope & Faith alum celebrated Michael’s birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. “Talented, handsome, smart, kind, and 22,” she captioned the social media upload. “You started this whole thing!”

Consuelos shared a post of his own at the time, writing, “You’ve led the way. We love you. So proud of you.”

Michael majored in film and TV production at NYU and has worked with his father on Riverdale, playing a younger version of Hiram Lodge. He voiced characters in Go, Diego, Go! and Duck Dodgers as a kid and worked as a production assistant on three episodes of The Goldbergs in 2018.