One proud Mama! Heather Locklear threw her daughter, Ava Sambora, an at-home celebration to commemorate her graduation from Los Angeles’ Loyola Marymount University.

The Melrose Place alum, 58, took to Instagram to share several photos from her daughter’s special day on Saturday, May 9. One snap featured a framed picture of Ava in her cap and gown on a side table alongside a vase filled with pink roses. “Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud,” Locklear wrote.

Locklear also posted a snap of a beautiful cake beside a bottle of the French carbonated soft drink Lorina. Behind the food items was a flower-filled vase and a cardboard cutout of Ava in her graduation outfit.

The former Dynasty actress later shared a sweet pic of her daughter napping with her boyfriend, Tyler Farrar, and Locklear’s Maltese dog named Harley. “It was a big day yesterday 🎓😴,” she wrote on Sunday, May 10.

Ava opened up about the milestone via Instagram while sharing photos of herself posing with her cap and a bouquet of flowers. “Yesterday, I graduated from Loyola Marymount University,” she shared on Sunday. “I earned a B.A. in Psychology with a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies.”

The model continued, “I am hoping to attend graduate school in Fall of 2021! Thank you to all the wonderful people in my life who made this journey possible! Cheers to all the grads! 🥂🌸🎓🦋 #LMU20.”

Locklear shares Ava with ex-husband Richie Sambora. The exes were married from 1994 to 2007.

Ava opened up about growing up with famous parents while speaking to Wingman magazine last February. “I was never concerned with their fame, if you know what I mean,” she admitted at the time. “It was kind of surreal to come into that realization, because they are just Mom and Dad, and then all of a sudden it becomes clear just how world-wide celebrated they are, and how incredibly talented they are, and it becomes an even bigger privilege for them to be my parents on a larger scale, outside of the day-to-day family basis.”

The college grad added, “As I got older, I learned to appreciate it more — especially since I would love to follow in my mother’s footsteps.”

Scroll down to see photos from Ava’s remote college graduation party!