Congratulations times two! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have two graduates to celebrate.

“Our class of 2020 girls!” the “Humble and Kind” singer, 53, captioned a Sunday, June 14 Instagram upload featuring Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18. “Stanford 2020. EHS 2020. Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y’all!!!”

Hill, 52, posted a throwback video of her youngest daughter on her own account, writing, “There is no doubt in my mind little sparrow that you will always be YOU. Wherever you land. Now a high school graduate and a part of the extraordinary class of 2020!!!!!!!!”

The “This Kiss” singer went on to post footage of herself “trying to film [them] singing to the radio with [her] phone out the window,” which resulted in wind static. “Easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!” the Mississippi native joked. “CongratulationsMaggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!! We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020.”

She and McGraw tied the knot in 1996. They also share their 23-year-old daughter, Gracie — and have a hard time with their girls dating.

“I was a little soft on it, but then when you go through it for the first time — those of you who have daughters out there — all of a sudden I became this animal, like, do it, take the sledge hammer to the front [room],” Hill explained to Ellen DeGeneres in February 2017. “Whatever you have to do, do it.”

Her husband chimed in at the time: “Look, you don’t want to be mean, but when someone’s taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect — and fear.”

The Grammy winners have taught their brood the importance of charity over the years, Maggie told Us Weekly exclusively last month. “I think I grew up with a mentality that it’s kind of an obligation for you if you have more than other people, to give back,” she revealed in May. “It’s always been instilled in my conscience.”