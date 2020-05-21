Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s second eldest daughter, Maggie McGraw, revealed that being charitable is something she’s been accustomed to from a young age — and she has her famous parents to thank for instilling this quality within her!

“I think I grew up with a mentality that it’s kind of an obligation for you if you have more than other people, to give back,” Maggie, 21, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week while promoting the Feed the Front Line Live Presented by CMT, which aired on Wednesday, May 20. “It’s always been instilled in my conscience, but I think this is probably the first time I’ve truly acted on it, like independently outside from, like, high school and volunteering.”

In addition to Maggie, the 53-year-old “Humble and Kind” crooner and 52-year-old “The Way You Love Me” songstress are also parents to Gracie, 23, and Audrey, 18. The country couple’s middle child, however, has generated headlines due to her involvement in organizing the Feed the Front Line Live event.

The virtual concert helped to raise donations that benefit medical professionals and essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also supporting local restaurants. Major stars including Avril Lavigne, Dustin Lynch, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini participated.

Maggie is the vice president of the charitable organization’s Nashville chapter. The Stanford University graduate noted that she was “really excited just to see everything come together” in the end.

“This is like a really independent project of mine and aside from my family as well,” she explained to Us. “It’s definitely always been something I valued and something I thought was extremely important for anyone who has privilege to participate in. So this is the first time I’ve actually really spearheaded something myself and gotten really excited about something.”

Maggie revealed that her parents were “the first people” she informed about her involvement in the initiative, adding: “I knew they had a lot more connections than any of us did on the team and so I was like, ‘If any of your friends want to do this, please let me know, reach out to them.’ They were very willing to reach out to people, very willing to do videos for us, very involved in the process.”

Ahead of the big event, the “Highway Don’t Care” crooner praised his daughter’s efforts. “Maggie’s doing some work for a nonprofit called Feed the Front Line. It’s a national nonprofit and she’s organizing the one here in Nashville,” he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 13. “She’s doing a great job.”

Tim added, “It’s a really great project. I’m really proud of her. She’s doing great stuff.”

To donate or find out more about Feed the Front Line, head over to the charitable organization’s website.

