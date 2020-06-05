Moving on to middle school! Maci Bookout’s 11-year-old son, Bentley, graduated from the fifth grade on Thursday, June 4.

“SO proud of my boy!” the Teen Mom OG star, 28, captioned an Instagram sideshow of herself and her eldest son. “Great Teachers — Lifelong Friends — All A’s — Forever Memories. Benny is off to MIDDLE SCHOOL! #bennybaby #5thgradegraduation #wheredidthetimego.”

In the social media upload, the 16 and Pregnant alum was all smiles hugging Bentley and doing a handshake with him.

The MTV personality, who is also the mother of daughter Jayde, 5, and son Maverick, 4, went on to share a video of her family eating out in honor of Bentley’s accomplishments. “Oh my heart. #thingsthatmatter,” Bookout captioned the footage.

“Say cheese,” the Tennessee native told her kids and husband, Taylor McKinney, in the video. “Everybody say, ‘Congratulations, Benny! Go Bentley!’” Maverick repeated after his mom.

Last month, the Bulletproof author found herself under fire for Bentley’s “strict wrestling diet” after her son was using “lots of water and workouts to actually cut out weight” on a Teen Mom OG episode.

“In reference to tonight’s episode — I have never and will never convince Bentley to ‘cut’ weight,” Bookout tweeted at the time. “After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72 he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70. I told him, ‘That’s fine, but you WILL NOT “cut” weight.’”

She went on to write, “‘I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs — instead of pizza, Doritos & candy bars.’ Through the season, he decided he didn’t like it — I told him, ‘That’s OK! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75,’ which is what he did.”

Because of her brother’s experience with the sport as a collegiate wrestler, Bookout tweeted, “I grew up around the sport and have a bit of knowledge in the sport and healthy weight maintenance.”

The Battle Upstairs author welcomed her eldest son in 2008 with her then-boyfriend, Ryan Edwards. Jayde and Maverick arrived in 2015 and 2016, respectively.