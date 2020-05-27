Defending his diet. Maci Bookout spoke out about her 11-year-old son Bentley’s eating habits after the Tuesday, May 26, episode of Teen Mom OG.

During the MTV show, the reality star, 28, said that her son was taking private wrestling lessons as a “great outlet for him.” The Tennessee native went on to say, “He weighs like 74 to 75 pounds so he’s on a very strict, good, healthy calorie diet. Lots of water and workouts to actually cut out weight.”

In reference to tonight’s episode-I have never and will never convince Bentley to ‘cut’ weight. After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72-he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70. I told him that’s fine, but you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight. 1/2 — Maci McKinney (@MaciBookout) May 27, 2020

The preteen said he was trying to eat 1,000 calories a day. Bentley’s “strict diet” will help him “achieve his goal” of getting into regionals, his mom explained.

When Twitter users slammed the Bulletproof author for this decision, Bookout clapped back. “In reference to tonight’s episode — I have never and will never convince Bentley to ‘cut’ weight,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “After wrestling his first 2 tournaments in the 75lb class weighing in at 72 he came to me & said he wanted to wrestle at 70. I told him that’s fine, but you WILL NOT ‘cut’ weight.”

The MTV personality went on to write, “‘I will lay out a healthy scheduled diet for u, u can eat salads, grilled chicken, veggies, good carbs — instead of pizza, Doritos & candy bars. Through the season, he decided he didn’t like it — I told him that’s OK! U can go back to usual and wrestle at 75 which is what he did.”

While Bookout “appreciate[d] input” from her followers, the Battle Upstairs author tweeted, “My brother was a collegiate wrestler so I grew up around the sport and have a bit of knowledge in the sport and healthy weight maintenance.”

A social media user advised showing Bentley “proper nutrition, [such as an] egg white omelet for breakfast with a side of turkey bacon or something,” and Bookout responded, “That’s exactly what I did. That was at least one of the many breakfast options for him.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum welcomed Bentley in October 2008 with her ex-fiancé, Ryan Edwards. She also shares Jayde, 4, and Maverick, 3, with her husband, Taylor McKinney.