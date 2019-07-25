Brielle Biermann is no shrinking violet. The Don’t Be Tardy star has practically grown up in the public eye, opening herself up to plenty of exposure — and the criticism that goes along with it.

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s appearance, in particular, has been the subject of much scrutiny, especially after she made the decision to undergo lip injections.

“Brielle wanted her lips done. It was something that she’s never really liked,” her mom, Kim Zolciak, told Us Weekly in July 2018. “She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star also revealed why Brielle made the decision to be honest about her procedure. “She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So, she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah.’”

Brielle told A-Scene in February that she deals with haters “very easily,” however.

“I think that the haters are all crazy,” she said at the time. “I would never leave a negative, nasty hurtful, deceitful, rude comment on someone else’s page, so for them to go and feel, like, happy and get this excitement by commenting something so vile and rude on my page and they don’t even know me? You have an issue, not me.”

The TV personality continued: “And for you to be so concerned with whatever ‘plastic surgery’ you think I get done, which by the way, it’s only been my lips. I will be very honest to the day I die, I’ll be very honest about that. I was honest in the beginning, I’ll be honest at the end. OK?”

Scroll through to read Brielle’s best comebacks to trolls who have taken issue with her physical attributes.