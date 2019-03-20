Seeing triple? Brielle Biermann is in on the joke when it comes to her similar look to her mother, Kim Zolciak, and her teenage sister, Ariana Biermann.

“We went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the 3 for 1 special💉,” the Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, recently captioned a selfie with her 40-year-old mother and 17-year-old sister via Instagram.

In the photo, Brielle, Kim and Ariana look nearly identical, with all three women sporting contoured faces, full-lips and dirty blonde hair with middle parts.

The Zolciak-Biermann family has made headlines for alleged plastic surgery several times over the years, but both Kim and Ariana have previously insisted that the teenager has never had any work done.

“I’m so over people asking me this, I am 16 dude I’ve had no plastic surgery what so ever,” Ariana wrote on her Instagram Story in July 2018.

Brielle, meanwhile, previously admitted that she’s gotten lip fillers in the past. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about giving her eldest daughter permission to have her lips done.

“She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice,” Kim told Us in July. “I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So, she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—-k, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

More recently, Kim told Us that getting backlash in her social media comments has no affect on her.

“I don’t know why they think my lips look so crazy. I don’t really give two s–ts because half of them are calling the same doctor that did them and wants my lips, so it’s bizarre,” the Bravo star told Us in February. “I’m comfortable and happy with who I am. We’re very open with the things that I’ve done. Brielle’s only done her lips. All these people think she’s had all this plastic surgery crack me up. She’s 21 years old. Get a life. She did her lips and that’s it. But, we’re very open.”

She added: “I would never be where I am today if I listened to all of you, you know?”

Kim also shares son KJ, 7, son Kash, 6, and 5-year-old twins Kane and Kaia with husband Kroy Biermann.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!