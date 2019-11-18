



There’s no denying that Kate Beckinsale looks incredible. And now we know her skincare secret to maintaining her youthful complexion.

The 46-year-old posted a video to her Instagram feed on Monday, November 18, all done-up, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

“Makeup by @robscheppy and hair by @peter.savic,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “The most amazing part is they can do it while I’m sitting on a fairly energetic mini horse.”

When one Instagram user asked the Pearl Harbor star what her secret is, Beckinsale replied “happiness, freedom and rejuvenating hydrator cream by Skin Medica.”

“She is 47 and fabulous,” wrote user @ar.linda_i in the comments section, tagging a friend. “#goals. This will be us.”

The British beauty then chimed in, writing, “46! But thanks and you will both be gorgeous.”

“47, 46, doesn’t matter,” another fan replied. “You look 26 hardly.”

The key product Beckinsale credits is SkinMedica’s HA5 Rejuvenating Hydrator, a high-end moisturizing serum that not only provides anti-aging benefits but also reduces hyperpigmentation, free-radical damage and keeps skin from feeling oily or dry. Essentially, it’s a must-have for everyone and anyone. Though it is on the more expensive side with a $178 price tag, it’s well worth it for those looking for A-list level results.

But this isn’t the only product she swears by. Back in 2018, she told Today that she also uses Derm Institute Youth Alchemy Oil and Colbert MD Tone Control Facial Discs in the luxe category. And when it comes to drugstore favorites, she loves Cetaphil Gentle Cleansing Bar, which costs less than $10 for three, as well as La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin Sunscreen. “It was fashionable to be tan when I was growing up and yet, I was lucky. I would get freckles in the shape of a military mustache,” she told the publication. “So I was obsessed with sunscreen and I didn’t get sun damage. Now I use La Roche-Posay. It doesn’t make me break out.”