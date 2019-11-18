



Jessica Alba and beloved Hollywood esthetician Shani Darden are BFF #goals. To prove it, the dynamic duo teamed up to create a video about skincare do’s and don’ts — and it’s a must-see for beauty lovers and Alba fans alike.

The quick, yet informative video outlines the most important fast-facts you need to know when it comes to skincare, including the one mistake people with acne tend to make and the daily ritual everyone should be doing to achieve skin as perfect as Alba.

“I first started seeing Jessica thirteen years ago,” the LA-based facialist told Us. “Then we were pregnant at the same time years ago with our first daughters. That was when we really started to become friends. We were bonding over the crazy things about pregnancy and stretch marks.”

In the video, Alba mentions a retinol product that “changed her life.” That exact formula that Darden introduced her to was Retinol Reform, a top-rated staple in the expert’s eponymous skincare line. “It’s my first product that launched back in 2013,” said Darden. “It’s a retinol and lactic acid serum that boosts collagen in the skin, minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, reduces discoloration and can even help with blemishes.”

Alba launched Honest Beauty makeup and skincare line in 2015 and the friends have since created a special way to support one another. Enter, the Honest Beauty Facial! “Jessica had been asking me to do an Honest Facial since she launched the company,” explained Darden. “She had grown up dealing with allergies and highly reactive skin, and needed to be selective with what she used. The Honest Facial features all Honest Beauty products which are safe and effective products that really perform, giving you the perfect clean and healthy glow!”

Moving forward, Darden hopes to team up with more celebrities to continue the mini skincare series. “I’m dying to do a video with Rosie Huntington-Whitley and another one with Shay Mitchell,” she gushed. The facialist took to the ‘gram to ask her followers who’s down to make a video next and to prove Mitchell’s down to film, the new mom commented, “ME!!!”