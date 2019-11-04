



Sisters Erin and Sara Foster are the epitome of the phrase “dynamic duo” and we were lucky enough to catch up with them to chat holiday gifts, the power of personalization and the one La Mer skincare product they can’t live without.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

You may remember them from their VH1 show Barely Famous and if you aren’t following them on social media, you should be (they’re hilarious). Daughters of musician and producer David Foster and his ex-wife, Rebecca Dyer, the two grew up in the spotlight. But today, they’re the heads of creative at social and dating app, Bumble — as well as a part of the La Mer skincare family. Knowing that the Foster sisters are the queens of tongue-in-cheek humor and comedians in their own right, our conversation was practically storytime.

“Before we were working with La Mer, I would go to Bloomingdales and get samples on the regular,” Erin laughed, referring to the luxury skincare brand’s best-selling moisturizer named Crème de la Mer. “Someone behind the counter was once like ‘I’ve given you, like, 50 samples. What’s going on?’”

“La Mer moisturizer is the best,” continued Sara. “It’s so thick and moisturizing and it doesn’t take a lot [to go a long way.] You don’t rub it onto your face, you push [a pea-size amount] in and it just gives your face an overall smooth, glowy, even complexion. There’s a reason why it’s been around for over 50 years — it feels like a facelift in a bottle.”

Here Are 15 Skincare Products That Duchess Meghan Swears By

But that’s not to say that the sisters aren’t aware of how pricey La Mer products can be. “Now we’re so spoiled because we’re in the family. It used to be that we wouldn’t dare put it on our face and neck, but now I have a lot of it, so I put it on my body. I shouldn’t brag about it, but it’s luxurious,” gushed Sara. She even got her hands on a personalized bottle, as if she’d dare to misplace it.

During the holiday season, the busy sisters relax with the help of their beauty and wellness regimens (and a glass or two of somethin’ strong for Erin). Sara explained, “I have a red light called LightStim and I sit under it for 30 minutes — it’s my actual heaven. There’s something about red light that just puts you to sleep.”

Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and More Celebs Flash Their Freckled Faces

Erin finds some relaxation during gift-wrapping season with the help of a hot stone therapy mat with infrared therapy. “I also have this crystal mat that I lay on — called the Taj Mat from Healthyline that heats up. It’s the most peaceful thing ever. I’m addicted to it.”

As far as the holiday indulgences they can’t live without, Erin called out “drinking, eating carbs and consuming more than two coffee drinks a day.” Sara’s, on the other hand, is purchasing a “nice coat,” something she’d never do on a whim in the “middle of the year.”

“I’ve been wearing the same winter coat for three years,” said Erin, in contrast. “I have a really beautiful Isabel Marant chocolate brown coat that I’ve been wearing three seasons in a row.”

Celebrity Beauty: Stars’ Favorite Double-Duty Makeup Products

The Foster sisters called their holiday shopping “last minute” and “rushed,” but they have solid — and fancy — recommendations. “The perfect gifting one-stop-shop is Leatherology. They have all these high-end leather goods and I get everyone personalized computer cases and technology bags for a reasonable price,” said Erin.

Sara has a few boxes checked off on her shopping list. She told Us that she’s going to gift some loved ones the Mirror Home Gym. “A couple lucky friends and family members may or may not be receiving them this year” she said slyly.

Keep scrolling for a look at some of La Mer’s holiday gift offerings that are Erin and Sara Foster-approved — from a customizable jar of that bestselling cream to one of the most luxurious skincare regimens you’ll ever come across.