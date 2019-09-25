



Everyone can agree that Duchess Meghan has always had a glow about her, right? Even before she married into the royal family in a lavish wedding to Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, the former Suits actress has always shined on any screen, on every red carpet and in any paparazzi shot. In a word, her skin is perfection!

So what does she use to get the regal glow? We’ve rounded up 15 Duchess Megan-approved products that you can get your hands on to achieve incredibly radiant skin.

1. These Basic Cleansing Wipes

Believe it or not, Duchess Meghan uses these basic everyday cleansing wipes to remove her makeup and anything she doesn’t want on her face.

See it: Get the Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths with prices starting at just $9, available on Amazon!

2. This Miracle Exfoliant

Exfoliating the face is important can reveal a brand one underneath — and this one is a named favorite of Duchess Meghan’s!

See it: Get the Tatcha The Rice Polish Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder for $65, available on Amazon!

3. This Firming Skin Serum

“I love Jan Marini skincare products. I’ve been using their serum lately,” she said in Allure, noting that it made her skin “really glow-y!”

See it: Get the Jan Marini C-ESTA Face Serum for $110, available on Dermstore!

4. This Incredible Lash Treatment

The former actress has said she is “beyond obsessed” with how this serum helps her lashes grow super long — so much so that falsies were no longer necessary!

See it: Get the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner (1 Month Supply) for just $55, available on Dermstore!

5. This Hydrating Face Serum

Duchess Meghan once said in an interview she is a fan of Kate Somerville’s L.A. clinic, but “still use[s] the products to maintain that glow that her facials give” and specifically named this serum.

See it: Get the Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum for just $75, available on Amazon!

6. This Natural Oil

Duchess Meghan said in Allure of this multipurpose product: “It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all. It’s inexpensive, it’s small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time.”

See it: Get The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil with prices starting at just $15, available on Amazon!

7. This Lovely Finishing Powder

The former Deal or No Deal model also mentioned to Allure that this powder “lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny.”

See it: Get the MAKE UP FOR EVER ULTRA HD Microfinish Powder for just $47, available on Amazon!

8. This Soothing Lip Treatment

“I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm but this is the very best,” Duchess Meghan told Beauty Banter. “Soft, kissable, buttery lips. I swear by it.”

See it: Get the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy with prices starting at $36, available on Amazon!

9. This Everyday Firming Moisturizer

“I use this religiously,” Duchess Meghan also told Beauty Banter. “It’s honestly my favorite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing.”

See it: Get the Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion with prices starting at $26, available on Amazon!

10. This Relaxing Face Oil

Duchess Meghan’s former makeup artist Min Min Ma told Vogue Australia she preps “her face skin with a generous coat of the Decleor Aromessence Rose D’ Orient Soothing Oil Serum.”

See it: Get the Aromessence Rose D’Orient Soothing Oil Serum with prices starting at $31, available on Amazon!

11. This Super Quick Peel

Before becoming a member of the British royal family, Duchess Meghan once curated a Birchbox subscription box and handpicked this quick at-home peel to be included in the collection.

See it: Get The Real Chemistry Deluxe Luminous 3 Minute Peel for $48, available on Amazon!

12. This Canvas-Creating Primer

“I don’t wear foundation unless I’m filming so this is what I put on everyday after moisturizer to give my skin a dewy glow,” Duchess Meghan told Beauty Banter in an interview.

See it: Get the Laura Mercier Foundation Primer for $38, available on Amazon!

13. This Classic Body Wash

The new mom to baby Archie has said that she uses this soap and loves that the scent “lasts for such a long time.”

See it: Get the Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Pure-Castile Liquid Soap with prices starting at $18, available on Amazon!

14. This Hydrating Face Mist

Duchess Meghan also included this refreshing face mist in her curated BirchBox as a personal favorite.

See it: Get the DERMA E Hydrating Mist with Hyaluronic Acid (2 Pack) for just $29, available on Amazon!

15. This 2-in-1 Cleanser

Duchess Meghan also fell in love with this product while she was curating her Birchbox. The 2-in-1 cleanser can be used to cleanse both the hair and the body!

See it: Get the Davines Su/Hair and Body Wash for $11, Available on Amazon!

