Shop Tory Burch’s The Fall Event and Get Up to 30% Off Sitewide!





The fall season has officially arrived! It’s time to say goodbye to the sweaty summer and hello to sweater weather as well as our tried and true cozy favorites in our wardrobes. We couldn’t be more excited to get into all of the fall fashion — including Halloween, Thanksgiving and everything else that comes with the cooler season.

What we also love about any change of season are the sale events, of course! It’s pretty much a given that nearly every store will either increase their sale item stock or have some sort of a grand sale to celebrate the ushering in of a new season. We were so excited to hear that one of our all-time favorite designers, Tory Burch, is also hosting their own fall sale — and we have all of the details for you! When you spend over $200 you’ll get 25% off your total purchase with the code FALL, and you’ll score 30% off if you spend $500 or more. But you have to act fast, because this sale only runs through September 29, 2019.

While shopping, just be sure that the items in your cart are actually a part of the Tory Burch’s The Fall Event, because not all items are included in the discount. To help you out a little, below we’ve rounded up our 5 favorite items that are a part of the sale!

1. This Adorable Wristlet

Everyone needs a wristlet in their lives — and they’re even better when they’re designer! This classic one from Tory Burch comes in six fun colors to choose from, and they’re all part of this amazing sale event!

See it: Get the Perry Bombé Wristlet for $158 from Tory Burch! Use code FALL through September 29, 2019 at checkout for up to 30% off your entire purchase!

2. This Perfect Crossbody Purse

Quilted purses will never go out of style and we’re loving this classic one! The pattern is sleek, and we love that it’s the perfect size for going out at night or running quick errands.

See it: Get the Kira Chevron Small Camera Bag for $358 from Tory Burch! Use code FALL through September 29, 2019 at checkout for up to 30% off your entire purchase!

3. These Chic Leather Boots

Fall basically equals leather boots, and this pair is definitely the epitome of the perfect choice. They give an urban twist to the classic pair of riding boots with the industrial-style gripped sole which gives them an edge. Pick them up in either black or camel brown!

See it: Get the Miller Lug Sole Boot for $528 from Tory Burch! Use code FALL through September 29, 2019 at checkout for up to 30% off your entire purchase!

4. This Functional Tote

This pebbled leather tote is the perfect bag to take to the office or while traveling. It’s roomy and has three compartments for great organization, so you can easily access any item you need.

See it: Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote for $348 from Tory Burch! Use code FALL through September 29, 2019 at checkout for up to 30% off your entire purchase!

5. These On-the-Go Flats

These ballet flats are a Tory Burch staple. We love them for so many reasons, but the biggest one of all is that they’re incredibly easy to travel with. They’re foldable and can fit into most small-to-medium sized purses, perfect for when we’re wearing heels and need a comfy shoe to change into if need be!

See it: Get the Suede Minnie Travel Ballet Flats for $228 from Tory Burch! Use code FALL through September 29, 2019 at checkout for up to 30% off your entire purchase!

Not the styles that speak to you? Check out the rest of the items available during The Fall Event through September 29, 2019 from Tory Burch!

