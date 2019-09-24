Save Over $100 on This Chic, Carry-All Croc Tote From Nordstrom





A carry-all tote is a must have for the modern woman. We’re almost always in go, go, go mode, with hardly any time to stop and collect ourselves. That’s why we need to keep everything we could ever need close to our side, whether it be a computer, our entire makeup bag, a face mist, a portfolio, vitamins, etc. Being prepared is key, and being stylishly prepared is even more essential!

We’re all about functionality and practicality, but we know there’s always a fashionable option out there to find, and we’re always going to find it. That’s how we discovered this beauty from Nordstrom, which just so happens to be on sale right now. We’re not talking a few bucks off, either. We’re talking savings of over $100!

See it: Get the Celia Croc Embossed Leather Tote (originally $229) in three colors for just $114 at Nordstrom! Also available in Navy Peacoat here!

That’s right, this carry-all Celia Croc tote is 50% off right now, and every single available color could not be more perfect for fall. It’s like we just stumbled into autumn heaven, and reviewers agree. One noted how a “simple yet functional, lightweight and stylish tote is a surprisingly hard thing to find,” but Nordstrom completely nailed the concept here. Another even deemed it the “Goldilocks bag” because unlike other totes that miss one mark or another, this one gets it “just right.” Shoppers also love the versatility of this tote, one saying they were “thrilled with the way it complements all [of their] looks, from board meetings to weekends away and everything in between”!

This tote is made of a high-quality, croc-embossed leather. Croc is the trendiest animal print right now, and we love how it adds texture both visually and physically here. This texture also adds durability to the bag, which is perfect, because we want to keep it by our side for a very long time to come!

See it: Get the Celia Croc Embossed Leather Tote (originally $229) in three colors for just $114 at Nordstrom! Also available in Navy Peacoat here!

This structured bag has a top zip closure, which we much prefer to totes that leave our belongings vulnerable with no closure at all. Also on the exterior, we’ll find two over-the-shoulder top handles and even a slip pocket with a magnetic snap closure! We love how this pocket lays flush against the bag rather than popping out to keep things sleek and streamlined.

On the inside, we’ll find a lined and ultra-spacious interior with a 15-inch width. That’s big enough to carry our laptop — and much more. We can even keep our tablet, or a book, in there too. There’s an interior zip pocket made for just that! There are also two slip pockets, one of which is the perfect size for our phone, but we can choose to store whatever in there! Phone? Granola bar? Crystal? It’s up to Us!

This bag is currently available in four colors. There’s a classic Black, a rich Brown Mahogany, a sea-like Green Cadmium and the night sky-inspired Navy Peacoat. We can now grab two for the original price of one, so if you’re falling for more than one shade, just know that now’s the best time to act on your feelings, especially since fall is here!

See it: Get the Celia Croc Embossed Leather Tote (originally $229) in three colors for just $114 at Nordstrom! Also available in Navy Peacoat here!

Not your style? Check out more from Nordstrom’s collection here and all other sale totes here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!