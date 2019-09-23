



Moto jacket season is officially here! We weren’t sure how we were ever going to make it, but all of our waiting was worth it in the end. Some of our favorite moto jacket styles ever have been emerging at our go-to retailers this year, and the cool factor is also shooting up higher than it ever has before!

There are few things we love more than when two huge trends come together seamlessly to create one insanely perfect piece, and that’s exactly what we found. Truly the only thing that could have Us falling even harder would be a mind-boggling sale price. Oh, and would you look at that? A mind-boggling sale price!

See it: Get the Caslon Faux Leather & Faux Fur Moto Jacket (originally $129) for just $77 at Nordstrom!

Your eyes have not deceived you. This Caslon moto jacket really is 40% off, bringing it down into double digits. We just can’t get over it — that’s over $50 off! Is this real life?

It sure is, and reviewers are assuring us that this deal is real. They say this jacket is “so comfy” and “super cute,” along with “lightweight and super stylish.” An amazing start already! Shoppers also say this is “the perfect fall jacket to wear jeans and a T-shirt or dress up,” expressing its undeniable versatility. They also love how it’s “edgy, but not extra.” Wearing this jacket won’t leave people questioning if Halloween came early, in other words, as many other moto styles do. That’s not the case at all here. This gorgeous piece has had shoppers “looking forward to the first cool fall day to show it off,” and guess what! Fall is finally here!

This Caslon jacket is made of a black vegan leather that’s smooth, soft and flexible. It’s structured, but it’s not too tight or restrictive. It has a cozy boyfriend-style fit that allows for movement and layering. We’ll also find that it tapers at the waist for a super flattering effect, and it has a slightly cropped silhouette!

More details? More details. There’s obviously no way we’re not going to talk about the faux sherpa. This ivory detail creates a contrast not only visibly against the black, but texturally as well. We’ll find it down the front interior, but it also makes its presence known on the wide wing lapels, combining everything we love about a teddy coat with everything we love about a moto jacket! Win!

This Caslon jacket also has an asymmetrical zip front, because moto jackets are all about deviating from the norm and showing off what makes us different. We love how the zipper tucks away under the fabric when we zip the jacket up. We’ll also find zip cuffs on the long sleeves, because a true moto jacket never stops at just one zipper!

The sale on this jacket is hard to beat, and we are at the perfect time to bring it into our life. The perfect time, the perfect price, the perfect piece…all of the stars have aligned and we know what that means: time to shop until we drop!

