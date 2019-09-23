



When we think “professional attire,” we automatically imagine a stiff button-up shirt and a sense (or, more accurately, an overload) of discomfort. It’s what we’ve been ingrained to think, but we’d prefer to think outside of the box a little bit. We’re not saying to go crazy and totally break the dress code, here. We’re just saying there’s a better way to go about mastering it!

We don’t even need to stray from button-up shirts to totally transform the way we think of professional attire. There’s just more to the concept than starched white fabric and ill fits. Take this shirt from Anthropologie for example, a fan favorite that will change your mind in a second!

See it: Get the Cloth & Stone Ruffled Buttondown (originally $98) for just $70 exclusively at Anthropologie!

This Cloth & Stone top, created exclusively for Anthropologie shoppers, is nearly 30% off right now in four colors. The white version has petite and plus sizes available too, all for the same marked-down price! Shoppers have been loving this piece, calling the fabric “so soft” and comfy that the shirt feels “like a tee.” They’re also so grateful that the buttons don’t gap at the chest so they can concentrate more on showing off the “super cute” sleeve detail. They can show it off often, too, since this top is “extremely versatile.” That explains why numerous shoppers “had to buy multiple” to fill up their closets!

This shirt has a button front with a collar, as well as long sleeves with button cuffs. Nothing out of the ordinary, right? Don’t worry, because we weren’t bluffing about its unique qualities. Let your eyes follow those long sleeves up to the shoulders to find frayed, ruffled details, almost like elegant, western-inspired, mini wings! Accent sleeves are huge right now, and these accents give this extra-soft top new life!

See it: Get the Cloth & Stone Ruffled Buttondown (originally $98) for just $70 exclusively at Anthropologie!

A big part of why we’re so obsessed with this shirt is the large range of styles it’s capable of offering. Tuck it into a pair of jeans, slacks or a high-waisted skirt, or try leaving a few buttons at the bottom loose and tucking just one side in. We can also tuck just the front in! Of course, we can also wear it untucked. That would be the perfect way to dress up a pair of leggings and keep things comfy yet chic from head to toe! Don’t be afraid to experiment even further; try knotting the ends in front to create a cute, cropped silhouette. We can even just unbutton this shirt completely and wear it over a cami or bodysuit!

The versatility increases even further with the color options. White is always a classic staple to keep in our wardrobe, since it will go with anything we own, but we’re also really loving the pale pop of color from the Pink. Navy is just so sophisticated, too, if we’re looking for a darker shade! Moss is gorgeous as well, but it’s almost sold out, so hurry if you love it as much as every other shopper does!

Feeling ready to take on business-casual your way? Rules are meant to be bent, and we’re moving full speed ahead on this fashion freeway to make it happen!

See it: Get the Cloth & Stone Ruffled Buttondown (originally $98) for just $70 exclusively at Anthropologie!

Not your style? Check out more from Cloth & Stone here and all other sale tops available at Anthropologie here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

