



There are countless things we are amazed by when we think about Duchess Meghan. Not only is she one of the handful of American-born members of the royal family, she’s also one of the very first mixed-race members as well after having wed Prince Harry in a grand ceremony back in May 2018.

What we also love about the Duchess of Sussex is her glowing complexion. She looks like an actual ray of sunshine in nearly every paparazzi shot that we see of her — and we simply must know her secrets! Well, we have some good news because the former The Tig blogger revealed she uses this face serum to keep her face aglow at all times!

See it: Get the Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum for $75 at Nordstrom, also available at ULTA and Amazon!

She said in an interview with The Lady Loves Couture that her go-to product to maintain her radiant complexion is the Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum. Listen, if this is the product that she uses to keep her skin looking so amazing then you know we have to give it a try. You can order it for yourself right now from Nordstrom — and we just might have to!

Though she was in the public eye prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, widely recognized as a led on the USA Network legal drama Suits, she’s arguably a bigger celebrity now more than ever before after her major royal wedding. Paparazzi have been following her everywhere now that she’s a royal, and as a result needs to take good care of herself to maintain her image. It must not be easy!

While we’re not concerned about paparazzi following Us around at all times, we definitely want our skin to be as fresh as the new mom’s at all times, and this product just might be the key to achieving that! The former Deal or No Deal model said that she’s “been going to Kate’s clinic in L.A. for facials for years” and that she “still use[s] the products to maintain that glow that her facials give.” She specifically singled out this face serum as a choice product from the Kate Somerville line.

This serum is designed to hydrate the skin to its fullest potential and lock in that moisture for 24/7 hydration. It contains an HSC Complex, which is an advanced hydrating system that can deliver and lock in moisture in your skin’s cells. This product can also help protect your skin against environmental aggression, like pollutants or cigarette smoke, and against excessive sunlight exposure.

See it: Get the Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum for $75 at Nordstrom, also available at ULTA and Amazon!

It also contains RetiStar, which is the most advanced form of vitamin A. This is important because vitamin A can seriously help counteract typical symptoms of aging like fine lines and wrinkles to give your skin a more youthful appearance. Best of all, this face serum can give your skin a hydrated, silky and luminous look.

Kate Somerville is a paramedical esthetician that’s been in the business of clinical skin care for over 18 years. Her clinic is definitely a go-to spot for celebrities, but since most of Us don’t have the money or access to get treatment’s ourselves, she’s created her own line to reach the masses.

And Duchess Meghan isn’t the only person that loves this product. Reviewers absolutely adore this face serum and are giving it rave reviews. One shopper said that this serum is “a miracle in a bottle” and that it has “completely changed my skin.” Another said that it’s the “best serum I’ve ever used,” which is serious high praise.

If you’re looking to get that same glowy complexion that’s literally fit for a royal, look no further than the Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum!

See it: Get the Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum for $75 at Nordstrom, also available at ULTA and Amazon!

Need something else? Check out more from Kate Somerville and other skincare available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!