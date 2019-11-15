Ready or not, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are quickly approaching, which means it’s time to preemptively prepare for some big savings. To help you avoid getting completely-overwhelmed by sales, we’ve done the research to spell out some of the best fashion and beauty deals out there!

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for friends and family for the holidays, there’s — no exaggeration — something for everyone. Hear Us out: From a limited-edition Diptyque candle that every luxe beauty lover will love, to the Old Navy $1 Cozy Sock sale that sends shoppers into a frenzy, you’re destined for success.

If you’re solely focused on makeup and skincare, there are two Black Friday exclusives worth noting. First, there’s the Laura Mercier Lip Artist Lip Duet, consisting of two ultra-matte shades that make for the perfect stocking stuffer. Clean skincare brand Youth to the People is also launching an exclusive of its own called the Power of Our Dreams Kit. The treatment duo is made up of two of the brand’s bestsellers: its Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner and Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask. Use ’em together to make skin look glowy and poreless — even after one too many glasses of wine.

And there’s so much more! Get hefty discounts on jewelry at Kay Jewelers, or convince a friend to chill on the weekly blowouts with the help of a DIY kit from DryBar. Stock up on lip gloss for life with a fabulous set from Stila, or get ready to drench yourself in body milk from Algenist.

Keep scrolling for a look at some of the best beauty and fashion deals to check out this year — and be sure to hit “refresh” before you shop. There’s more where that came from!