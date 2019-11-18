



Tinsley Mortimer is here to save your holiday packing plans. No longer do you have to sort through coats and shoes to narrow down what you absolutely need to bring and what you have to leave behind. Now you can bring it all thanks to one special bag from the Real Housewife’s new collection with RuMe.

Stylish got to catch up with the star from The Real Housewives of New York City on Thursday, November 14, at the Gitano Jungle Room to celebrate and chat about her latest collaboration with the eco-conscious Colorado-based bag brand.

“Traveling is difficult when you have a lot of different things,” she told Us. “And I pack a lot. I am a little bit more high maintenance and I do take a lot when I travel.”

In fact, she has one simple packing tip that we’re going to now forever live by. “My packing tip is you never know,” she said. “So bring it all.”

Thankfully she has a solution to this type of travel mentality; her packing savior that she turns to in these times of need is the Garment Travel Organizer.

With one side ready to keep even your nicest clothes in order and the other covered in little pouches, the carry-all is perfect for any type of traveler, especially those over-packers.

“Everything is just there and it’s ready you don’t have to unpack anything,” she explained. “Which is great!”

The best part is it now comes in a design that includes her chic, bright, playful sense of style. After all, vacations are supposed to be enjoyable. “It’s been fun working with them and having my own aesthetic and style,” she told Us.

The look she created includes a bright colorful leopard print, which has a resort collection vibe that was inspired by her Palm Beach experience. Then there are a few other items like the phone clutches and pouches, which sport sleek palm trees, making these tropical designs either perfect for a beach getaway or to brighten up even the dullest of trips.

“I like tropical things,” she explained. “They make me happy.”