Millie Bobby Brown teamed up with Converse to launch her second capsule collection, “Millie By You,” launching globally November 18 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on the brand’s website.

Beyonce’s Pink Platforms, Taylor Swift’s Bow-Topped Pumps, More Celeb Shoes to Drool Over

“So excited to share with you my next collection with @converse ❤️ I designed these with all of YOU in mind,” wrote the young star in an Instagram post announcing the big drop.

The second collection is inspired by the 15-year-old’s passion for DIY crafting and it features three sneakers: one high-top Chuck 70s sneaker and two Chuck Taylor All Stars (one high top and one low top). The best part of all is that the new sneaks come adorned with colorful and fun removable patches to help you show off your personal style.

“Being myself means everything,” said the Florence by Mills founder. “If I’m being myself, I’m embracing every quality. I want this collection to tell people to embrace all of themselves.”

Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and More Celebs Flash Their Freckled Faces

Brown launched her first collection with Converse on July 11 called Millie By You, inspired by her love for whales, the ocean and again, DIY fashion. The collection featured ten limited-edition styles that have since sold out. There were high-tops covered in orcas, blue wave-patterned low-tops, pretty peach high-tops with pastel blue laces and more.

Keep scrolling for your first look at all three styles in the collection! Prices range from $70 to $75 and you can set up an email alert on the brand’s site in the rare case that you haven’t marked your calendar already.