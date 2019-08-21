



In an age where just about every celebrity is creating a beauty brand, Millie Bobby Brown is joining the ranks with a Gen Z alternative that’s fun, simple and super cute — just like the actress herself!

The Stanger Things star took to Instagram on August 20 to make the big announcement and share the launch video. “So here it is, florence by mills,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the clip. “Literally the love of my life, I cant begin to explain the love I have for this and how hard but crazy excited I was to create it.”

The makeup and skin care line was developed with teens in mind, offering safe options that won’t cause breakouts. The idea and direction came straight from the young beauty’s personal experience.

“I wanted to come into the space because there was a gap in the market for young people,” Brown told WWD. “I guess I could never find anything that I liked to put on my face and it felt good. I’d take off my makeup and boom, another pimple would appear.”

She also revealed that over the years she’s tried lots of products she knew weren’t right for her young skin. “There are multiple different products I’ve put on that weren’t good for me,” she told the publication. “Some of those were anti-aging, and I was 10 years old.”

The collection features a range of skin care and color cosmetic products including things like under eye patches, a concealer, mascara, face scrub, face mist and moisturizer. And to make it accessible to her target audience the price point will be affordable ranging from $10 to $34.

Florence by Mills was a labor of love for the 15-year-old and she took two years to make sure it was just right. “That’s a long time to keep a secret but now I can finally share the news with u all,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “Thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day.”

