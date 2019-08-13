



Selena Gomez has done a great job keeping her upcoming beauty line a secret to the world, but now that she’s filed for that official patent, the jig is up.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office via Women’s Wear Daily, the 27-year-old powerhouse filed a trademark for “Selena Gomez” on July 11 through her production company, July Moon Productions. The trademark specifies that the line will include “fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers and essential oils,” and more.

Dr. Pimple Popper Says Selena Gomez Is the Reason She Didn’t Get Kicked Off of Instagram

This will be Gomez’s first time launching her very-own collection — and we’re so excited to it come to life! Sadly, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to get your hands on the collection for a while because the singer is probably perfecting the products as we speak.

Obviously, the beauty world will benefit from a Gomez-approved line of products. The singer is responsible for some of the most iconic makeup looks of all time, like that sparkly emerald-green eyeshadow look that broke the Internet in February of 2019.

Way back in 2011, the “Hands to Myself” singer created a line of fragrances with a lifestyle brand and distributor Adrenalina Inc, tapping her fans on her website to vote for the scent’s ingredients. She’s also partnered with brands in the past as an ambassador — including Puma, Coach, Pantene, Adidas and more.

Selena Gomez’s New Puma Campaign Will Give You a Serious Dose of ‘70s Nostalgia

This news comes at the same time that Ciara announced that she’s launching her own beauty line — and that Kylie Jenner might soon be unveiling a collection of nail products.

Gomez has yet to comment about the line or post anything about it on social media, but you can be certain that we’ll be paying extra attention to what she’s up to from here on out.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!