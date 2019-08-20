



Now you can get Rihanna-level brows thanks to the newest Fenty launch and one super simple trick.

Makeup artist Priscilla Ono stopped by Stylish to debut the brand’s newest product: Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Ultra Fine Brow Pencil and Styler. While showing Us how to recreate RiRi’s look from her Fenty fashion line launch party back in June, the pro also shared behind-the-scenes brow tips for A-list results.

“Fun fact, for Rihanna’s brows she actually likes to use two colors,” the global makeup artist says. “She does a slightly darker color at the very end of her brow and then a lighter color on the beginning of the brow so it gives this ombre effect.” It’s that easy! This move helps add dimension the same way highlights work to break up hair color.

Luckily the Brow MVP comes in 14 shades making it easy to mix and match. “This was really a labor of love for Rihanna,” Ono says. “She really wanted to make sure we were inclusive not only on skin, but also for brow.”

As for pro-level application tips, Ono shows Us exactly how to use the new goody. She starts by warming up the product on the back of her hand so the color delivers evenly immediately, then she brushes the hairs upwards. Although this tool is unlike your typical spoolie on the ends of most brow products it still helps deliver the same gentle results.

Using the other side, Ono starts to fill in the brows using quick light strokes to mimic the shape of actual hairs. She continues to swap between the two sides to ensure the pigment is evenly distributed and the brows appear fluffy and natural.

To see how to recreate the “Umbrella” singer’s entire makeup look from the night of the Fenty launch — from complexion to lip — watch the video above.

