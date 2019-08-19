



Jhené Aiko is a staple on your Spotify playlist and a frequent celebrity on your Instagram feed. And now, she’s making her foray into the beauty space as the global face for Kat Von D Beauty’s new True Portrait Foundation.

While you might know her as the voice behind “Sativa,” Aiko also doubles as a makeup influencer in her own right. Her skin, brows and cat eye are always on point and she has skin that glows from a mile away. And while she’s willing to go for an edgier (or more minimalist!) makeup look every now and then, you’ll rarely see her without those aforementioned qualities that make her, well, her. So it makes sense that Aiko would be chosen as the face of Kat Von D Beauty, a brand that values creativity, uniqueness and staying true to yourself.

Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation is the brand’s first-ever medium coverage liquid-to-powder formula. The new makeup must-have comes in 40 shades ranging from fair to rich deep and it’s perfect for normal and oily skin. While it makes sense that you might reach for one of the brand’s top-rated foundation brushes to perfect your complexion, Aiko tells Us exclusively that she prefers to apply foundation with her hands for a more natural finish.

Another reason Aiko is the perfect match for the new campaign is because the brand perfectly aligns with her lifestyle. “Jhené was selected as the global face as she seamlessly aligns with the brand’s ethos being an avid animal lover, vegan advocate, and of course, Kat Von D Beauty user,” says a representative for the brand.

It’s important to note that Aiko is a long-time fan of Kat Von D Beauty. She told Us that another Kat Von D beauty staple you’ll find in the singer’s makeup arsenal is Tattoo Liner, a super-pigmented formula that’s waterproof, smudge resistant and obviously, a cat eye must-have.

“There is no such thing as a ‘typical individual,’” says a Kat Von D representative. People are multi-faceted, capable of doing so many things – another reason Jhené was such an organic fit for this launch. Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation stays with you, moves with you and is always true to you.”

The foundation hasn’t launched just yet, but thankfully you won’t have to wait too long. Kat Von D Beauty True Portrait Foundation will be available on September 2 on KatVonDBeauty.com, on Sephora.com and at a Sephora location near you.

