Calling all makeup and skin care lovers! Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for you to start preparing.

Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection Lookbook Has Arrived— Here Are 15 Iconic Pieces Worth Waiting in Line for

The twice-annual sale will take place from September 1 through September 21 — which means you’re about to experience a full three weeks of insane deals. Every single day, the brand will offer incredible sales on two or three top-rated products. That includes everyone’s favorite IT Cosmetics Brushes, Kylie Lip Kits for less than $10, skin care products with five-star reviews and a super-pigmented eyeliner that makeup artists adore.

To aid in your decision making, we studied the extensive calendar of deals and picked out the best product from each day of the sale. While we still encourage you to check in and see what’s up for grabs each day, we at least hope this makes you (and your bank account) a little bit less overwhelmed.

7 Sunglasses and Blue-Light Frames You’ll Love from the Quay x Chrissy Teigen Collection

Keep in mind that since these deals are so good, it might be worth stocking up for friends and family for the holidays. Call us crazy, but you won’t be as excited about purchasing that full-price Tarte palette for your cousin four months from now.

So if you haven’t abandoned us already to check out all of the great deals, scroll through below for a sneak peek at what’s to come from Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale.