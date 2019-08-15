Chrissy Teigen wants to help you scroll through social media in style thanks to her collaboration with Quay Australia.

The collaboration makes total sense for the social media-lovin’ celeb. Teigen has been wearing Quay’s for, well, what feels like ever and she’s basically the queen of Twitter. Enter the Quay x Chrissy Collection, which features chic blue light glasses to keep your eyes safe from your phone, computer screens and TV — plus a bunch of cool sunnies to help you seamlessly transition into fall.

Choose from 15 of the brand’s bestselling styles in new muted, Chrissy-approved retro hued frames. A few of our favorites are the cat-eye shaped All Nighter with pink frames, After Hours sunnies featuring a trendy tortoise print and the oversized square-shaped glasses named Stranger. Prices are bank account-friendly, ranging from $50-$60 and blue light lenses can be swapped with your prescription.

The model shared the big news with her fans via an Instagram video post on Thursday, August 15. In the clip, Teigen runs around her house in distress, looking for her “quays.” The video ends with Luna saying, “They’re on your head, mommy!” In the comments section, Teigen fans share excitement over the launch, in addition to their fascination that “quays” are pronounced “keys.”

In an interview about the new collection with Harper’s Bazaar, Teigen explained how it was important to her that the collection flatters everyone. “I knew the styles that were best for my face, but obviously we wanted a collection that was accommodating of everyone’s different styles and face shapes. I tend to lean towards oversized sunglasses because I don’t love putting on a full face of makeup every day.”

And she also wants to spread the word about blue light glasses, namely, why they exist and what they do. “We want to get people to open their eyes to the fact that these glasses could be beneficial. I noticed I was getting less headaches, better sleep and no more sore, dry eyes,” said Tiegen. “I wear them at night when I’m in bed and John wears his so much. He needs a thick prescription, so we’ll both be in bed at night wearing our glasses while watching TV and scrolling the ‘gram.”

Scroll through for a look at seven shades you’ll love from the collection — modeled by Teigen herself.