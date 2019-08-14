



We can always depend on Chrissy Teigen to be real when it comes to, well, just about everything! And in her most recent form of truth-telling saga, the T.V. personality shared her experience getting Botox… in her armpits.

The 33-year-old shared a couple of behind-the-scenes videos in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 13. In the clips she’s shown lying back on a chair with her arm behind the headrest as Dr. Jason Diamond sticks a needle into her underarms.

“Botoxed my armpits,” she wrote overtop the video. “Truly best move I have every made. I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo!”

With her free hand holding a piece of paper to her mouth, she seems nervous and/or in pain. But in the second video, she clarifies that it actually wasn’t bad at all. “That really isn’t anything,” she said “It looked very frightening”

Botox as a method to control and prevent over sweating (something medically known as hyperhidrosis) is a common FDA-approved practice these days. According to Healthline, Botox blocks and essentially paralyzes the overactive nerves that activate sweat glands when injected into that specific area.

Over the past few years, Botox has proven more and more useful in a variety of beauty treatments besides just getting rid of unwanted wrinkles. In 2017, injections into the scalp became a popular use to both decrease sweating and extend blowouts.

“I had a number of patients that were resistant to working out because they didn’t want to ruin their hairstyle or blowout,” dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry told Us Weekly. “It makes a huge difference for the working woman who wants to be fit but still look great. For patients with curly or kinky hair, their hair will remain straight longer.”

We wonder if Teigen has tried this one. If not, we’d love to see her (likely hilarious) take on it!

