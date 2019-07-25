All natural? Kensington Palace fired back after a plastic surgeon implied that Duchess Kate got Botox.

A spokesman for the palace called the allegation “categorically not true” in a statement to The New York Post on Wednesday, July 24, adding, “In addition, The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.”

British plastic surgeon Dr. Munir Somji made waves on Tuesday, July 23, when he posted a side-by-side photo of the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, on the Dr. Medi Spa Clinic Instagram account. “Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox,” he wrote.

Dr. Medi Spa Clinic marketing manager Sammy Curry claimed that Somji used the phrase “our Kate” to describe her as “The UK’s Kate,” rather than the clinic’s Kate. This is not the first time he has posted about the duchess.

Baby Botox is characterized by the injection of botulinum toxin in the face in an effort to paralyze the muscles underneath. As opposed to regular Botox, this method features smaller amounts being injected into more areas on the forehead and around the mouth.

In her day-to-day life, Kate focuses on fitness and keeps her health top of mind. “Every morning Kate gets up with the sunrise to jog around Kensington Palace, or heads over to Buckingham Palace to swim before the children wake,” a source told Us Weekly in June. “She finds exercise crucial to her mental well-being.”

