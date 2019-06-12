In one of her first appearances since becoming a mom of three, Duchess Kate looked relaxed at Queen Elizabeth II’s annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 8. Behind the scenes, Kate has been just as calm after reports that surfaced earlier this year claimed her husband, Prince William, had had an affair with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

“Kate finds the rumors hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online,” a Middleton family friend says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, referencing Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 13 months.

Fortunately, the speculation turned out to be a good thing for the couple, who have been married since April 2011. “It forced her and William to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often,” the pal tells Us.

And while the affair speculation “didn’t go down well with Kate,” a second source tells Us that the future queen consort, 37, and William, 36, are “determined to pull through it and are doing a great job at getting their marriage back on track again.”

“It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different,” the second insider says of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “They’re still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives.”

