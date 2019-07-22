He just can’t wait to be king! Prince William and Duchess Kate are already prepping Prince George to take over the British throne in the future.

“William talks to George about what being a royal means,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He does so in a very simple manner because he doesn’t want his son to feel overwhelmed at such a young age.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest son turned 6 years old on Monday, July 22. The couple are also parents of 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and nearly 15-month-old son Prince Louis.

According to the source, William, 37, draws pictures and uses metaphors to help George understand his future role.

“He’ll explain things as if he’s reading from a children’s storybook,” the source explains. “So it’s fun for George.”

Even though George is third in line to the throne (behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and dad Prince William), the insider tells Us that the young royal’s teacher treats him like every other child.

“He doesn’t get special treatment at school,” the source explains, noting that George attends Thomas’s Battersea private school, where he goes by “George Cambridge.”

The source adds that the young prince is already displaying the diplomatic qualities of a future leader.

“While he often does as he’s told, if George disagrees with something, he’s not afraid to speak his mind,” the source reveals. “He’s a curious child who’s always asking questions. He’ll make a great king one day!”

Another insider previously told Us that William and Kate planned to pull out all the stops for George’s 6th birthday at Kensington Palace.

“George loves magic,” the insider said, noting that the duchess hired caterers to provide her son’s favorite food — pizza, pasta, sliders, cupcakes, candy and ice cream — for the bash. “[Kate] has done most of the organizing herself.”

