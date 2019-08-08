



Built-in perks! Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd joked that free plastic surgery would be a big upside to marrying her doctor boyfriend, Brian Reagan.

“I mean, he could work on me, that would be the first perk,” she teased while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at InMode’s FaceTite event at the Mondrian in West Hollywood on Wednesday, August 7.

“I can see my schedule now!” Dr. Reagan hit back, “Kelly Dodd, Kelly Dodd, Kelly Dodd.”

The reality star has already seen the wonders the True Beauty medical director can work, having undergone a FaceTite procedure, which is billed as a “complete contouring solution” for the face and small areas of the body, at his hands in lieu of a facelift.

“I’m 43 and I’m in front of the cameras and I’ll look at myself and I’ll see, like, sagging of the skin,” she confessed. “So I did the procedure and immediately saw results.” (Dodd said her RHOC costar, Shannon Beador, has also had the procedure done.)

Dodd, who also copped to a “micro-needling radio frequency,” Botox and filler, fantasized about her other options as Reagan’s would-be wife.

“Skincare, Botox,” she said before getting serious about the benefits of a potential marriage between the two — a possibility they’ve already discussed.

“I think the perks [are] that we have fun together and we love our families together and we blend their families, like, we have a modern family,” she answered in earnest. “My daughter loves him and I love his son.”

The TV personality continued to note that Reagan’s locale also helped her get out of her comfort zone. “There’s, like, just so many benefits, like, he lives in La Jolla. So it’s fun to go to La Jolla,” she told Us. “Just a change of atmosphere.”

The twosome began seeing each other in November. Though they briefly called things off in early July, Dodd quickly realized that she wanted to make it work. “I love Brian and I miss him. I loved having a partner like him. He is so loving,” she told Radar Online at the time.

By July 14, Dodd revealed on Instagram that the pair were back together, gushing to a commenter, “We love each other sooo much.”

The couple is featured on season 14 of RHOC, which airs on Bravo on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

