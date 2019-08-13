



Cara Delevingne is paying homage to Kate Moss in the sexiest way possible — nude on a magazine cover.

For the 2019 Marie Claire September issue, Delevingne is laying on her stomach baring it all and showing off the various tattoos on her rib cage and arms.

This image is a flawless modern-day replication of Calvin Klein’s iconic 1994 campaign for the fragrance Obsession, which featured Moss laying stomach down on a couch completely naked.

In the accompanying feature, the British beauty opened up about what the fashion industry has meant to her since she signed with Storm Model Management in high school.

When discussing her struggles with mental health and how it affected her upbringing, she explained that modeling became almost like a safe-haven. “Work to me was such an escape,” she said. “I don’t like using it that way anymore. I want to use it as a platform, where I’m not just running from my problems.”

She even opened up about her relationship with the controversial late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who the 26-year-old worked very closely with throughout her career. She referred to the legend as a “best friend, father, grandfather, fairy godmother, like Peter Pan.” However, she expressed a sort of sadness that he worked until the very end.

“The fashion industry breeds this thing of never being good enough,” she said. “Was he happy? Did he feel proud?”

But the relationship Delevingne has been linked to the most often these days is with her girlfriend Ashley Benson. In the September cover story, the model said their romance just happened out of nowhere. “We weren’t looking for it,” she told the publication. “It was really just very authentic and natural.”

The couple has become so intertwined that Benson even debuted a tattoo in honor of her girlfriend earlier this week. The new ink reads “squish” — Delevingne’s nickname — written in cursive on her hip.

