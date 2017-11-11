How Kim Kardashian’s New Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond Has Tweaked Her Beauty Regime

Kim Kardashian is looking different these days and it’s just not just her ultra-fit body and platinum blonde hair we’ve noticed changing! The reality star’s face also looks fresher than ever.

One reason for her glow could be is she switched doctors. Kardashian used to see cosmetic dermatologist to the stars Dr. Simon Ourian, but she now visits Dr. Jason Diamond, a world-renowned facial and plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills. Dr. Diamond has shared videos of the KKW Beauty founder and her sister Kourtney Kardashian getting Diamond Microneedling & PRP combination (aka vampire facials, which we’ve tried too!), which involves making tiny punctures in the skin and putting platelet rich plasma from their own blood into the face.

“Being a Facial Plastic Surgeon and a specialist of the face exclusively, I customize each and every treatment plan for my patients,” Dr. Diamond tells Stylish exclusively. “No treatment plan is the same, because they are highly dependent on the patient’s anatomy & individual needs.”

“The most popular treatments I am doing for my celebrity clients is Diamond Skin Tightening, which is a treatment that boosts collagen production. Everyone wants tight skin to look camera-ready at all times,” he told Us Weekly. “In addition to that, my patients love Diamond Facial Sculpting. It’s a non-surgical technique I’ve developed from my years of experience in surgery to enhance and highlight the bony structures of the face. When you look at any celebrity, one of the first thing you notice from the front angle or profile is that they have these popping peripheral contours to their bone structure. It takes 5-10 minutes and looks amazing within one hour. It’s a highly specialized and specific technique, and I do it for multiple locations of the face. The Kardashians are huge fans of our combination treatments to keep their skin looking its best.”

Dr. David Shafer, a New York based plastic surgeon who has not treated the 37-year-old, says she may have gotten injectables as well. “It’s impossible to know exactly what she has had done, but she has a softer, more refined look,” he tells Us. “Her cheeks appeared filled – likely a product such as Voluma or Vollure. Around her eyes also looks filled, which gives a smooth and youthful appearance. She likely has dermal filler in her lips. She likely has also had thermal energy-based treatments which tightens and lifts the deeper tissue of the cheeks, along the jawline and the neck. We also have to note that her makeup has become more sophisticated and professional compared to her earlier images.”

Stylish knows how much makeup can make your face look different. Kardashian once revealed how contouring can give her a new nose. “I love contouring, and I love contouring my nose,” she said in May 2016. “I know everyone thinks I got a nose job, but I really didn’t, it’s all contour.”

Due to her lighter locks, her makeup artist Ariel Tejada recently explained that he had to switch up her foundation to a new shade to match her platinum hair. Whether her glowing, fresh-faced appearance is from changing up her glam routine or Dr. Diamond’s magic touch, Kardashian is killing it these days in the beauty department.

