Would you dare to get your own blood injected into your face with nine needles? Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one who has tried a “vampire facial,” which involves microneedling PRP (platelet rich plasma) into the skin to rejuvenate, increase collagen production and reduce signs of aging. Stylish took this popular beauty procedure for a test drive to see exactly how it works and what you need to know before getting one.
Everything You Need to Know About Getting a Vampire Facial Like Kim Kardashian
