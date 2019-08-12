



Chrissy Teigen is one of the most relatable celebrities to walk the earth. Sure, she’s a supermodel and author who’s married to John Legend and all, but the 33-year-old isn’t afraid to be 100% herself and to speak her hilarious, honest thoughts. And as if she wasn’t busy enough, Teigen recently partnered with Foreo skin care to launch the brand’s newest facial cleansing brush, the Luna 3. In a video, she opens up about how much she loves the multipurpose tool, both when she’s on the go and at home to keep her skin clean, firm and glowy. Plus, she dishes on the skin care rituals she loves (and hates!), in addition to the one food item she’ll never put on her face.

“I have been a fan of Foreo for such a long time — we were getting it in our gift bags at different events and I was always seeing it,” says the model in a Q&A sesh. “I was excited to work with them because it was something that I actually love and use on my travels.”

Surely you’ve seen that iconic photo of Teigen wearing a sheet mask on an airplane with the caption, “Scaring children.” It’s important to note that this wasn’t a one-time thing. “I think I take better care of my skin on an airplane than anywhere else,” she says in a serious tone. “I’m up, I’m in the bathroom, I go back to my seat, I use masks, I use serums and I wash my face a lot. [Foreo] was something I could throw in my bag and always use.”

Teigen’s everyday skin care routine looks a lot less intense. “I keep it really simple with skin care. I’m not crazy about certain products or a certain regimen. I’m all over the place […] It’s kind of like what’s closet, what’s nearby, what’s easy.” But as far as the one skin care hack she loves? “Putting eye creams into the freezer — it just feels so good if there’s an eye gel you can just keep in there all the time.”

When asked about one thing people assume Teigen does to her skin that she doesn’t, she responds, “I do everything in the shower. I brush my teeth in the shower — I like to be very quick. People might think that I take long baths and long showers and just enjoy it, but I’m not the biggest fan of sitting underneath water.”

Apparently, both Teigen and John strongly detest baths for this reason. “I’ll be like ‘Do you want to take a bath with me?’ If [John] does take one with me, he takes a shower right after. We’re more into cleanliness than the relaxing moments. It’s just about getting the job done.”

As a master in the kitchen and author of a bestselling cookbook, it’s no surprise that Teigen loves most foods. That is, except for one. “The only thing I won’t eat in this entire world is beets, basically — and I don’t think I’d put it on my face. According to the skin care lover, she’d put “anything else on her face, really.”

Teigen is clearly a fan of skin care, but if one thing’s for certain, you won’t find her jade rolling before bed, or well, ever. “I think it’s absurd to do jade rollers and that crystal or stone,” she says. “I think it’s amazing that people think it will infuse your skin with some sort of energy. That’s ridiculous to me. A stone isn’t going to infuse itself into your skin.”

And finally, Teigen is passionate about recognizing the disconnect between Instagram and reality. “Social media can be very misleading. I think it’s important to know that these lives you’re seeing aren’t the same as what you see [in real life]” she explains. “When you’re actually there, it’s actually the most silent dinner you’ve ever seen, but on Instagram it reads as so cool and so fun. People only share the best of the best and you’re not seeing anything below that. “

“Your life isn’t different from a lot of other people’s lives. It’s just that they’re a little bit more delusional than you,” she laughs.

