



Our skincare routine sometimes seems like it’s taking on a life of its own. We buy every product out there with every possible benefit and just pack it onto our face, hoping for a miracle. In the end, though, we might just be making things worse by clogging our pores, stripping our skin of moisture and mixing ingredients that were just not meant to mix!

Stripping our skincare routine down to the basics might just be the best solution to not stripping our skin, period. That means natural ingredients that we recognize and trust like vitamin E oil! We were so thrilled to see how affordable the NOW Solutions E-Oil is when we looked it up after watching Drew Barrymore’s Instagram video in which she raved about it.

See it: Get the NOW Solutions E-Oil 23,000 IU starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

The actress recently finished up her “Beauty Junkie Week” with “beautiful oils” that she loves for hydrating her skin, and demonstrated exactly how she uses this E-Oil!

“It’s the purest I can find out there,” Barrymore said about this oil, taking the dropper and dispensing the product into her hand. “I just put the drop right in my hand and directly on my face,” she continued, showing us exactly how she loves to use it. “It’s incredibly hydrating,” the Flower Beauty founder said, rubbing it onto her cheek and forehead in small circles!

Happy shoppers say this natural oil left their skin velvety soft too, and calling it so soothing. They compared its consistency to honey, noting how it’s the real deal and actually high quality, unlike other wannabes. Even those with super oily skin are reporting no breakouts, just glow from using this product. Sometimes oil on oily skin is a good thing! It just has to be the right kind.

Other shoppers love this all-in-one oil for how it healed their scars in such a short amount of time, or calmed down their eczema even when creams and prescriptions couldn’t help. Of course, many also love it for its anti-aging capabilities, noticing smoother skin every time they wake up after applying it at night!

This oil is paraben-free and non-GMO, so we can feel great about using it on dry, rough or irritated skin. It’s an antioxidant, so it may fight off every last free radical from pollution and sun exposure, and it’s anti-inflammatory, so even if our skin’s already taken some damage, it may calm it quickly, moisturizing it and helping to speed up cellular renewal!

Almost any kind of damage our skin has suffered is no match for this E-Oil. Whether we spent too much time in the sun with not enough sunscreen, accidentally burned ourselves while cooking or if harsh weather conditions are taking a toll on our complexion, we’re turning to this oil first, and with such a low price tag, we have no reservations about stocking up!

