Chrissy Teigen Loves This Lengthening Mascara That Coats Every Last Lash





How is it that every time someone recommends a new mascara to us, it’s almost always a letdown? Even when they show us photos of how it miraculously transformed their own lashes, the results never seem to be the same when we test it out, regardless of how many coats we apply!

We’re no longer going to trust just anyone when it comes to finding our holy grail mascara. We need someone who’s seen it all and tried it all and whose makeup always impresses. We won’t be fooled by low-angle photos anymore that make lashes look twice as long as they do in real life. That’s why we’re going with Chrissy Tiegen’s pick!

See it: Get the Elizabeth Mott It’s So Long Length Defining Black Mascara for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

Tiegen is currently living her best life as a judge on Bring the Funny and as a cooking connoisseur, but since she initially gained fame as a swimsuit model, she’s no stranger when it comes to makeup. So when she says something is good, we listen. She recently posted this Elizabeth Mott It’s So Long Length Defining Black Mascara on her Instagram story and thanked her makeup artist Nova Kaplan for the suggestion.

“New favorite mascara,” she said in the video. “Not an ad! Thank you Nova, I seriously love it!”

Shoppers are not only saying that this mascara is better than drugstore and high-end brands, but they’re even picking it as a favorite out of any Elizabeth Mott product! They say it gives them camera-ready lashes every day that last all day, with no hint of smudging, clumping or flaking. They love the consistency of the formula and how they can apply fewer coats than they normally would and end up with even more dramatic results. That means we can still manage a mesmerizing gaze even when we’re in a rush!

This mascara has a C-curve brush with silicone bristles shaped to coat every individual lash, separating and lifting them for a captivating curl. It claims to even coat the tiniest of our corner lashes — top and bottom! One shopper said it actually coated lashes they didn’t even realize they had! What a beautiful surprise!

This Elizabeth Mott mascara is paraben-free, and therefore may be better for our lash health, and it’s cruelty-free, just like everything else from the brand! Know what else it’s free of? The wasted time we’ve spent trying to apply falsies and the panic of when one of them starts to peel off before we get back home! We may never need to pick up a tube of lash glue ever again!

Ready to take your own lashes to the next level? Tiegen has always been relatable, but with this mascara on our lashes, we’re about to become even more similar, and we can’t go wrong with that! Now we just need to lock eyes with our very own John Legend!

